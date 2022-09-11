Weather Blog

Rainy Sunday, followed by much cooler temps Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We may see a few showers early in the day with a little morning fog, but more showers and thunderstorms form later in the afternoon.

TODAY: Look for a soggy Sunday across much of the state. Moderate to even heavy rain at times may fall throughout the day today. Some spots may pick up a half inch while others may see close to an inch of rainfall. Moderate to heavy pockets of showers and thunderstorms may occur especially into the afternoon hours. Skies stay mostly cloudy and humidity remains on the higher side as well. Temperatures don’t really move that much during the day. We’ll see highs in the low to middle 70s.

TONIGHT: Humidity begins to drop but we’ll keep the shower chances through the overnight hours. It’s going to be a cool night. Temperatures fall into the low and middle 50s.

MONDAY: A taste of fall heads this way for the first part of the workweek. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers during the day. The temperatures are going to be the main weather story. Highs on Monday will stay in the low to middle 60s.

TUESDAY: The cooler air is short lived as temperatures begin to rebound on Tuesday. Look for a cloudy start early in the day with some sunshine later in the afternoon. Highs climb into the low and middle 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re in store for a lot of sunshine for the rest of the workweek. Quiet weather continues with highs slowly climbing back to seasonal readings. Highs may reach the middle to even upper 80s next weekend.