Rising temperatures, rain chances, and winds ahead for the second half of the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We started off Tuesday with cloud cover before we broke free into some sunshine by the afternoon hours. This also marked our seventh straight day of no measurable rain. It is now our longest dry streak since mid-November last year.

This dry streak won’t last much longer as we bring in a slew of short-term forecast changes including well above normal temperatures, some rain, and windy conditions.

Tuesday night: A dry and cold night under partly cloudy skies is expected for our Tuesday night. Lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: After a colder Tuesday, we look to get back on track with warming things up on Wednesday. Winds will shift to come out of the south and help us aid in a warmer Wednesday afternoon. Highs will push into the low to mid 50s with skies staying partly cloudy. This will also be our last overall day this week of dry weather as our next weather system approaches for Thursday.

Thursday: We will be dry to start Thursday as we turn mostly cloudy. This extra cloud cover is what will precede the next incoming weather system. Scattered rain showers will develop and move into the state closer to late afternoon/sunset and continue into the nighttime hours.

High temperatures will continue to see a decent uptick with numbers approaching the upper 50s. We will also deal with much stronger winds with gusts up to 30-40 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: Scattered showers will remain possible Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday morning. Friday is shaping up to be our warmest day of the year by far with highs climbing into the low 60s. Wind gusts up to 30-40 MPH will also stay in place through much of Friday. Temperatures will then cooldown a bit this weekend with numbers falling down into the upper 40s to low 50s. Additional precipitation chances are possible early next week.