Scattered light snow later today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis has yet to see measurable snow this season. If nothing accumulates today with the light snow, it would only be the second time on record that Oct-Dec produced no measurable snow.

TODAY: Dry start to this New Year’s Eve. Scattered light snow showers move in this afternoon and evening. Any accumulations, if at all, would be minor and mainly confined to grassy areas. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty light snow showers. Low temperatures in the upper 20s in the early morning hours.

MONDAY/NEW YEAR’S DAY: We are starting 2024 with mostly cloudy skies. There is an isolated chance of a flurry in the morning transitioning to sprinkles. Clouds will decrease later on in the day with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will be slightly above average for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Next weekend needs to be watched. There is a decent chance of a nearby system bringing rain/snow, just too early to tell which form of precipitation.