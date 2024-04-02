Severe storm chances ramp up Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Be weather aware today. Severe storm chances ramp up during the afternoon and evening hours. Monday night most areas picked up at least 1″-2″ of rainfall.

TODAY: Drier conditions will work into the midday hours. Unfortunately, any sunshine will provide the fuel for severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Our broad timeline of severe storms for the state will be noon until 7 PM. All modes of severe weather are on the table with a line of supercells developing. High temperatures into the low 70s.

The warm front is expected to set up in north-central Indiana with everyone underneath having a storm chance. All the ingredients are in place for severe weather, it’s just how it plays out now. Additional rain may cause flooding concerns within these storms. Stay with Storm Track 8 during this storm.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms exit early on. Clouds will fill back into Indiana as colder air rushes in. Winds potentially gusts up to 35 mph. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Cold and blustery conditions build in. Scattered showers and even some snow will favor the afternoon and evening hours for the northern half of Indiana. Precipitation numbers from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday could climb to 0.5″-1″. High temperatures in the low 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Cooler air remains to close out the week, but central Indiana rebounds for the weekend. Sunny skies Saturday followed by a smaller rain chance Sunday. The total solar eclipse on Monday may have to contend with a few spotty showers and storms, we will see as we get closer.