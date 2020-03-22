Showers Sunday night with warmer temperatures later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scattered rain or snow showers are possible through the Sunday evening hours. Warmer temperatures with several chances of rain are coming for the rest of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The rain and snow showers we’ve seen all day will continue through the evening hours. Any snow showers will be from Indianapolis and northward. At most, an inch of accumulation is expected on grassy surfaces. Temperatures stay into the middle 30s overnight.

MONDAY: A few early morning showers are possible. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures. Highs will climb closer to normal with readings right around 50.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds may break up a little bit. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue with temperatures in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: We’re in store for another cloudy day. Rain will begin to move back into the area later in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low and middle 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will climb even more Wednesday through Friday. Look for highs in the lower 60s. We’re in store for an active week. Look for several rain chances through the workweek. Highs will stay near or above average through the next eight days.