Slight warmup into midweek, another opportunity for rain to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cloud deck dominated much of our Monday with early morning sporadic light rain. There was also a northerly breeze which kept us rather chilly for the day.

A wind shift will bring us slightly warmer temperatures ahead of our next chance for rain as we get into the latter half of this week.

Monday night: Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a light wind out of the northwest. Lows will be on the chilly side with numbers in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: We look to work in a little bit more sunshine for Tuesday. This will help our temperatures out a small bit in the afternoon. What will also help is that winds will gradually turn to come out of the south as we get into Tuesday night. The aforementioned forecast points all lead way to highs managing to get into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: The warmup continues into Wednesday as winds turn a little more breezy out of the south. Skies will turn partly cloudy at times as well. Highs will push into the mid 60s.

By late Wednesday night, rain chances will return. Don’t expect much in the way of rainfall.

8-Day Forecast: Rain chances continue through the end of the workweek. Scattered showers will be possible Thursday with rain coverage turning a little more isolated Friday. Thursday will feature highs in the mid 60s with wind gusts potentially pushing 25-30 MPH. Temperatures will cooldown a little bit for the end of the workweek and weekend. Highs will only get to near or just over 60 Friday and into early next week.