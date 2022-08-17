Weather Blog

Slight warmup with rain chances on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Plenty of sunshine and dry air hung around for our Wednesday. We are set to bring in a small warmup with rain and storm chances to follow.

Wednesday night: The comfortable night trend continues for our Wednesday night with cool temperatures and little cloud cover. Lows will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: We will keep the sunshine around through our Thursday as temperatures look to be a touch warmer for some spots across the state. Highs look to rise into the low to mid 80s, and humidity values will remain on the lower side.

Friday: The warming trend continues to end the workweek as temperatures make their way into the mid 80s. Cloud cover will increase a little bit, but dry weather will hold on for the day.

8-Day Forecast: Bigger changes in this forecast are set to eventually arrive this upcoming weekend. This will be in the form of returning rain chances and more humid air. Spotty showers and storms are possible during Saturday afternoon with extra development possible late Saturday night. Better chances for showers and storms move in for Sunday with a few scattered storms. Severe weather is still not expected at this time. Due to the rain and cloud cover, Sunday’s temps will be slightly cooler with highs in the low 80s. Lingering storm chances stay with us through the first part of next week with near normal temperatures.