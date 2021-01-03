Slightly warmer to start new week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clouds stick around through the evening hours with a little patchy fog developing by daybreak Monday.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly cloudy. A little patchy fog develops after midnight. Lows fall into the upper 20s close to 30.

MONDAY: The new work week starts off with a little patchy fog early Monday morning. Clouds begin to break up for the afternoon and we’ll see some sunshine. Highs climb into the lower 40s which is a few degrees above normal for this time of the year.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds return Monday evening. Lows fall to 30.

TUESDAY: Quiet weather continues into Tuesday. Look for partly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay a few degrees above normal with highs in the lower 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: There’s a slight chance we may see a rain or snow mix late Wednesday evening. Chances are slim but either way we’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the middle of the work week. Highs climb into the lower 40s. Quiet weather sticks around for the rest of the week but temperatures do drop a bit. Highs fall into the low and middle 30s which is right around normal for this time of the year.