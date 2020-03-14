Snow ends, sun returns Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Snow and rain come to an end later tonight.

TONIGHT: The snow and rain we’ve seen throughout the day will slowly come to an end later tonight. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered snow or rain showers until 10 pm. Precipitation comes to an end overnight and temperatures fall into the upper 20s near 30.

SUNDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. It’s going to be a great end to the weekend. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the afternoon with highs climbing into the middle to upper 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies remain partly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Clouds return for the beginning of the workweek. Highs climb a few degrees above normal in the lower 50s. Much of Monday remains dry.

8DAY FORECAST: Skies stay mostly cloudy for Tuesday. It looks like we’ll be dry on Monday and Tuesday before our next system heads into the state. Rain will be likely Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures climb into the 60s for the end of the week with a chance for thunderstorms on Friday. Spring officially begins late Thursday night and it looks like it’s going to feel like it too with highs in the 60s.