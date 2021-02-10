Snow moving out tonight, mainly quiet Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After most of the state saw snow showers through this morning and afternoon, we will gradually work the snow out of our area going into Wednesday night.

Wednesday night: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM EST Thursday night for portions of southern Indiana.

Snow will continue to exit the state as we work our way into Thursday.

Snow accumulations of up to one to two inches are possible once the activity ends.

Lows will dip into the mid teens with winds staying breezy.

Thursday: A mainly quiet but gloomy Thursday will be on tap for much of Indiana. We may work in some scattered flurries in the afternoon hours.

Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 20s. Winds will continue to stay on the breezy side.

Friday: After a stretch of cloudy days, some sunshine will finally return to us to close out the workweek. Although the sun is set to return, this will not give our temperatures much of a boost, if at all. Highs will rise into the low to upper 20s.

8 Day Forecast: More snow chances are set to move in for Saturday as we turn the tide towards another strong arctic blast. There is the chance for subzero temperatures by Monday morning with wind chill values below zero likely at times. This type of harsh cold is dangerous, and you will want to prepare the heavy winter layers. As we rebound back into the 20s through midweek, additional snow chances look to enter the extended forecast.