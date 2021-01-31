Snow showers Sunday night, slick spots possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Scattered snow showers tonight with some slick spots possible.

TONIGHT: Light snow will continue through the evening hours. Some areas may pick up an additional half inch to inch of snowfall. It will be breezy with lows falling into the upper 20s. As temperatures fall below freezing we may see a few slick spots develop late tonight.

MONDAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy through much of the day. A few scattered snow showers will be possible. Little to no additional accumulation is likely. It will be breezy once again with winds out of the north and northwest. Highs climb close to freezing.

MONDAY NIGHT: The night starts off mostly cloudy but the clouds begin to break up overnight. It will be cold with lows falling into the upper teens near 20.

TUESDAY: It will be quiet with a little sunshine on Tuesday. Highs climb right around freezing.

8DAY FORECAST: Another relatively nice day on Wednesday with highs climbing into the middle and upper 30s. Our next system arrives on Thursday. This brings us a chance for some rain changing over to snow later in the evening hours. A wintry mix will continue into Friday. It looks like we’re in store for a bitter blast of cold air next weekend. Temperatures will likely struggle to make it into the teens for highs on Sunday and Monday. Lows may fall into the single digits and even below zero.