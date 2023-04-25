Solid Wednesday, daily rain chances then start on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After contending with scattered light showers throughout our Tuesday, we’ll briefly draw back in dry air before a series of rain chances starts up on Thursday.

Tuesday night: All rain will be out of central Indiana by the nighttime hours. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy for areas mainly along and south of interstate 70. Areas to the north of Indy will see clearing overnight, which is why frost advisories are in place tonight for those locations since it will already be near freezing.

Lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s for Indy.

Wednesday: If you’re looking for the best weather day of the week, it would have to be Wednesday. We’re talking skies that will turn mostly clear, light winds, dry air, and temperatures that are set to rise into the low 60s. Although this will be another below normal day, it will be a solid one overall.

Thursday: We’ll see a small increase in temperatures for Thursday, but cloud cover is expected to increase ahead of another weather system. Showers slide back into the picture as early as Thursday afternoon and carry into the nighttime hours. At most, central Indiana will see up to 0.25-0.75 inches of rain from this system with the higher totals south of I-70.

Highs look to top out in the low to mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Scattered showers will linger into Friday morning before the remainder of the day goes dry. Highs on Friday are set to creep into the mid 60s. Another weather maker arrives by the latter half of Saturday, and this will set up daily rain chances going into early next week. The reason why this is the case is because an upper low will be at a practical crawl up in Michigan. This will also cause our temperatures to take an even more chilly turn after Saturday. Highs on Sunday and into the first half of next week will struggle to get into the mid 50s.