Steamy temps to open the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We could see our first 90° day of the year this week.

This morning:

Mainly clear and muggy conditions are here to start off the morning. Temperatures are running very high, with most areas hovering into the mid- to upper 60s.

Monday:

Much of the day is going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain hot, with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. It feels like temperatures will be in the mid-90s.

Monday night:

An upper-level wave moving through overnight could spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the northern half of the state. Most areas will remain dry.

Overnight lows fall to the 60s.

Tuesday:

High temperatures continue into Tuesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will flirt with 90°.

Wednesday:

A cold front arriving very late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could bring a damaging wind and hail threat to central Indiana. This would likely happen in the early morning hours of Wednesday. The rest of Wednesday provides us with mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers and storms as the cold front slowly works down to the south.

8 day forecast:

The pattern remains summerlike for the back half of the week. Temperatures will remain near 80 for highs until the end of the week. Each day will provide some pop-up afternoon storms with the heating of the day. A cold front will likely approach either Sunday or Monday and bring us a better chance of rain; however, the timing is still iffy at this point.