Spring-like feel returns, a few rain chances this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warming trend will bring a spring-like feel to this forecast in the short term. However, a cold front on Tuesday will bring in the rain chances.

TODAY: Isolated spots of fog waking up mainly in eastern Indiana. Mostly sunny skies will build as a south wind kicks in. High temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

TONIGHT: Sustained winds continue out of the south. Skies will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies remain in place with more clouds later on in the day. Sustained winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts to 30 mph. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our next steady rain chance moves in early Tuesday. I would not rule out some rumbles of thunder within these showers. Isolated rain may linger into Wednesday morning east. After this cold front moves through, temperatures will consistently reach the 50s for the rest of the week. Another storm system is set to move in on Friday into early Saturday.