Weather Blog

Storm chance late Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice evening in central Indiana will continue to the overnight hours. We are eyeing changes to the forecast tomorrow and a warmer week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be holding in place. Low temperatures back into the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant start to the day. Cloud cover for the start of the day into the afternoon will play a big role into what develops later in the day. Late in the day into overnight there is the chance of scattered chance of showers and storms along a system moving in from Illinois. A few could be stronger storms, that is why there is a slight (2/5) risk of severe weather for parts of central Indiana. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast mainly for the morning. High temperatures get into the mid 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: After Monday, next week won’t feature many rain chances. High temperatures will be getting hot once again. Summer’s last gasp will give us the chance at reaching 90 Tuesday and Wednesday. The end of the week should be cooling back down behind a cold front.