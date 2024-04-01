Stormy for Monday night, Tuesday’s storm setup looking more concerning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stay weather aware over the next day as we track two rounds of severe weather potential. There will also be some concerns for flooding.

A Flood Watch will be in place from 8 PM EDT Monday night until 2 PM EDT Tuesday afternoon.

Monday night: Expect a rainy/stormy night with widespread precipitation.

There is a level 3/5 Enhanced Risk in place for areas along and south of I-70. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats, but isolated tornadoes are also possible. Some flooding will also be possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: A more concerning setup could be in store for our Tuesday afternoon/evening. First things first, there will be ongoing showers and storms early Tuesday.

We look to work in some dry time by the afternoon hours before more storm development takes place.

There is now a level 4/5 Moderate Risk in place for some of far eastern Indiana. Most locations along/east of I-69 are in the level 3/5 Enhanced Risk zone. This risk outline COULD change, so folks also in Indy/points west still need to be weather aware.

All hazards will be possible, but there is even potential for significant severe weather east (dark shade in the threat graphics below) IF discrete supercells form and sustain themselves. This potential significant risk may involve:

Significant, long-tracking, tornadoes (EF2 or higher)

Damaging winds in excess of 70 MPH

Large hail possibly exceeding 2″+

Storms will also be moving very fast, so heed all warnings as soon as they are issued. Regardless, do not be scared, be prepared. Be sure to have that conversation with your family, friends, kids, etc. on safe place and safety plan.

In terms of rainfall potential, we’re looking at up to 1″-3″ of rain by the end of Tuesday with locally higher amounts possible.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. It will also get a bit windy with gusts possibly over 35 MPH at times.

Wednesday: Once we get to the backside of Tuesday’s system, temperatures are going to tumble. We’ll also have a mix of scattered cold rain and snow get into the picture throughout all of Wednesday.

Temperatures will hang around the upper 30s to low 40s for Wednesday with wind gusts up to 30-35 MPH. Overall, it’ll be a great day to stay inside.

8-Day Forecast: Some scattered rain and snow looks to continue into Thursday with breezy winds hanging around. As we get into the first weekend of April, temperatures will warm back up. Highs will be in the upper 50s Saturday with Sunday seeing a crossover into the 60s. The 60 degree temperature trend will hold in place into early next week. The solar eclipse is coming up next Monday as well, and there is a chance for some rain, so that means there will be some cloud cover too. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that there will be enough of an opening by then.