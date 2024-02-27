Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night, major temperature drop Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A complicated forecast continues as we sit firmly in the waiting game with severe weather potential for Tuesday night. Then, a big time temperature crash swings in Wednesday.

A ***Tornado Watch*** remains in effect until 11 PM EST/10 PM CST in far northwestern Indiana. Additional watches are possible later into tonight.

Tuesday night: There are two areas of concern for severe storms tonight. These areas are mainly northern and southern Indiana. Some of central Indiana including Indy may completely avoid severe storms, but still be weather aware and have multiple ways of receiving warnings.

There are two zones of an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) in far northwestern Indiana and the southern part of the state. Much of the rest of the state sits in a Slight Risk (level 2/5). Main hazards are damaging winds and large hail, but tornadoes are also possible.

If discrete cells can form and sustain themselves, then there is even potential for a strong tornado (EF2 or higher) especially within the enhanced risk zones. This is more conditional, but it is not out of the question entirely. There is also a significant damaging wind risk within the southern Indiana enhanced risk.

Aside from tonight’s storms, winds will be strong with gusts up to 35-40 MPH. Temperatures will also crash in a hurry during the overnight hours. We’ll go from the 60s to the 30s in a matter of a few short hours. Overall, this cold front will essentially feel like a knife coming through considering how warm we have been.

Wednesday: Some showers will be ongoing to start Wednesday with the potential for some snow to mix in. All precip looks to clear out by Wednesday afternoon.

It is going to feel over 40-50 degrees colder throughout the day due to a strong northwesterly wind that will not only keep temperatures in the 30s, but it will feel like the teens/20s. Lows will ultimately fall into the low to mid 20s by Thursday morning.

Wind gusts will be up to 30-40 MPH for much of Wednesday.

Thursday: Temperatures will slightly improve going into Thursday with winds turn much more calm. It will be a bright day with near normal highs in the mid 40s to conclude February.

8-Day Forecast: We will continue warming up as we enter the first few days of March. A few showers will be possible to start March on Friday before we quickly dry out and welcome in a fantastic above average weekend. Highs will crank up into the 60s on Saturday before we push near 70 Sunday.