Weather Blog

Summer heat to settle in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scattered showers mainly moved across the western half of our state through a good chunk of our Wednesday. Despite the rain, we were able to work in some sunshine at times.

Wednesday night: Skies will become partly cloudy overnight as another mild night will be on tap. Lows will only dip into the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Prepare for a very warm Thursday as we will begin to bring in summer heat. Skies will remain partly cloudy with humidity values increasing a little bit. Highs will climb into the mid 80s.

Friday: A balmy end to the workweek will be the story across the state with higher humidity values continuing. Highs will rise into the mid 80s with skies becoming mostly sunny.

8 Day Forecast: The hottest air of the year will swing into the state for our upcoming weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday with some locations potentially hitting the low 90s. We will also be monitoring the potential for record high temperatures to be broken, especially for Saturday through Monday. After a hot weekend, rain and storm chances will return for the first half of next week with a cooldown accompanying these rain chances.