Sunday afternoon showers, cool start to May

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This weekend ends on a cooler note as we continue to track for more rain chances.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy start to the day. Scattered on/off showers and a few rumbles of thunder develop in the afternoon. Winds will also gust to 30 mph later today. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers remain. Breezy with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Low temperatures in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered on/off showers. The wind will continue to gust to 35 mph. A chilly start to the month of May with high temperatures near 50 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Clouds linger into Tuesday before the upper-level system finally pulls away from central Indiana. Temperatures climb throughout the week with highs in the upper 60s late week. Thursday and Friday also have small chances of rain.

