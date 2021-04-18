Weather Blog

Sunday evening showers, pleasant Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A few evening showers possible, fantastic Monday followed by cold air and snow for midweek.

TONIGHT: We’re in store for a few spotty showers this evening. There may be a few rumbles of thunder too but the rain comes to an end before midnight. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight and it won’t be as chilly early Monday morning with lows falling into the low and middle 40s.

MONDAY: Great day to enjoy some outdoor time! Look for some sunshine and seasonable highs. Temperatures climb into the middle 60s. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the south and southwest.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to increase once again ahead of our next system. It will be cool with lows near 42.

TUESDAY: A system heads this way later in the afternoon and evening. At first we’ll see the chance of rain but colder air moves into the state late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The air will be cold enough to transition some of the rain over to snow. While it may be moderate to heavy at times, right now it looks like any accumulation will be confined to the northern part of Indiana. It’s going to be cool on Tuesday with highs near 55.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures fall below freezing for early Wednesday morning. A few snow showers will be possible early Wednesday otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures do begin to warm back up for the rest of the week. Highs climb close to 60 for Friday. A few showers are possible on Saturday.