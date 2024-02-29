Sunny and seasonable Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunny and seasonable today with warmer temperatures returning for the weekend.

What a dramatic difference in temperatures yesterday. We saw a 40 degree temperature drop in 8 hours!

TODAY: It’s going to be a sunny and seasonable Thursday. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 20s this morning. Winds are not that bad this morning and will stay relatively light throughout the afternoon. Highs climb to seasonal norms. Temperatures reach the middle and upper 40s statewide.

TONIGHT: A few clouds move in here later this evening. It stays dry tonight and temperatures won’t fall as much later on. Lows fall into the upper 20s near 30.

FRIDAY: Lots of clouds on Friday with a few light rain showers. It looks like rain will develop by the late morning hours. Right when the precipitation begins we may see it change over to a wintry mix or a few wet snowflakes. Light showers continue on and off during the day. Highs climb into the low and middle 40s.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend looks fantastic and much warmer.

SATURDAY: Clouds stick around for much of the day. It will be dry but warm. Highs climb into the upper 50s near 60.

SUNDAY: Look for much more sunshine to end the weekend. Highs climb even more for Sunday. Readings soar into the upper 60s near 70 on Sunday.

8DAY FORECAST: Next week temperatures stay above normal with highs near 70 on Monday. Much of next week will be in the upper 50s near 60. Rain and even a few storms will be possible late Monday and Tuesday.