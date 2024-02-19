Sunny and warm week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are going to lose our snowpack this week with sunny skies and a warm week ahead. Temperatures will be near normal today but climb well above normal by midweek.

TODAY: Temperatures are chilly this morning with readings into the teens. Winds are light and the sun is shinning. Look for lots of blue skies today with highs climbing into the lower 40s here in central Indiana. 50s are possible in southern Indiana. Snow melt continues.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear and temperatures become chilly once again. Lows fall into the low and middle 20s.

WARM WEEK

TUESDAY: As the kids head back to school Tuesday morning it will start off chilly. Look for mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 40s near 50 for the afternoon. 50s continues for southern Indiana and those 50s rise farther northward throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing into the upper 50s. Some spots in southern Indiana may reach 60 degrees. It stays dry but it becomes a little breezy for the afternoon with winds gusting at times.

THURSDAY: We’re tracking a system that will move across the state that will bring us a good chance of rain. A few spotty thunderstorms are possible as well with just enough lift in the atmosphere.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures drop a little for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 40s. Overall the weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies.