Sunny Tuesday with cooler temps midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– We have a cool start across the state with some spots starting into the 40s. We will quickly climb into the 70s by lunchtime and highs in the 80s.

TODAY: It will be mostly sunny for the day. It’s going to feel fantastic with mostly sunny skies, light winds and low humidity. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: A weak cold front moves across the state later today. It will bring the northern part of the state a few spotty showers around the early evening. By the later evening hours a few spotty showers are possible here in the metro area. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Idalia became a hurricane at 5 a.m. today. Winds as of this morning are around 80 mph. It’s slowly moving closer to Florida. Over the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico it is going to gain strength. Current forecast models suggest it will strengthen to a category 3 storm before it makes landfall. Main path takes landfall somewhere between Tallahassee and Tampa. Strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall is possible along the panhandle of Florida, parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

WEDNESDAY: It’s going to be a touch cooler Wednesday. Still beautiful with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Winds pick up at times tomorrow. They may gust near 15-20 mph at times.

THURSDAY: Sunshine continues with temperatures in the upper 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: The temperatures begin to climb for the holiday weekend. We’ll see another string of 90 degree days late in the weekend. It looks dry for the Labor Day holiday weekend and into the first part of next week. Humidity values rise a little but it doesn’t look like we will see the really high humidity like we’ve seen before.