Weather Blog

Temperature bounce back ahead, several rain chances lined up for next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had the coldest day of the month by far to close out the workweek as highs only got into the mid 30s. Lake effect snow also flew through our area during the day. Sunshine looks to return this weekend with a warmup sliding in, but a wet pattern will develop for next week.

Friday night: Scattered light snow showers/mixed precip will stick with us through the early nighttime hours. Lows are set to drop into the mid 20s with breezy winds hanging around. Wind chill values could drop into the teens for some locations.

Saturday: We will be greeted with the return of sunshine for our Saturday. This will help us a little bit with our temperatures, but a northwest wind will keep us from warming up too much. Highs will rise into the upper 30s.

Sunday: The back half of the weekend features the continuation of our warming trend, but cloud cover will begin to increase ahead of our next weather system for Monday. Despite increasing cloud cover, highs will be able to scoot into the mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: We look to open the new workweek with highs back in the low 50s, but this comes with a price. Showers are likely throughout Monday with isolated rumbles of thunder possible. Another system will track through our state by Wednesday and into Thursday. At this time, we are not expecting severe weather with either system. Highs remain in the 50s through Wednesday before a cooldown arrives.