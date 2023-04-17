Temperature bounce back with more rain chances on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a harsh reminder for our Monday that winter can still make its presence felt in April. However we are set to break away from this cold weather with a big warmup through midweek, but this trend will be short lived with additional rain chances ahead.

Monday night: Clouds and wind will both decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s. Due to these aforementioned conditions, frost advisories are going to be in place from 3 AM to 9 AM Tuesday morning for much of central and southern Indiana.

Tuesday: Much better weather will be gifted to us on Tuesday with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Winds will also stay on the lighter side as highs get into the low 60s.

Wednesday: The warming trend will continue to pick up steam at a rapid rate through our Wednesday. Winds will shift to come out of the south and become a little bit more breezy. These winds in tandem with abundant sunshine will help temperatures soar into the mid to upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: We’re in the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday as we watch our next weather system move in. Rain returns late Thursday with scattered showers and storm chances persisting through Friday. Thursday will also become more windy with gusts exceeding 30 MPH at times. Friday turns cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances conclude by Sunday, but we’ll bring in more chilly air with highs only getting into the 50s this weekend and into the first part of next week.