Terrific Tuesday, warmer temps with rain on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Tuesday will bring terrific weather today! Warmer temperatures with several rain chances head this way for the end of the workweek.

We’re starting this morning with temperatures into the 30s. Our first Frost Advisory this fall was issued for the morning hours. We have many communities falling into the 30s this morning. Some spots have fallen close to freezing especially north and west of Indianapolis this morning. The normal first frost is around October 17th so we’re running a week or so early. First freeze is at the end of the month.

TODAY: The clear skies we’re seeing now giving us those chilly temps will bring us a beautiful day today. Look for mostly sunny skies throughout the entire afternoon. Winds will be light with temperatures climbing into the low and middle 60s. 70s will be possible in southern Indiana today. Our normal high for this time of the year has dropped to 68. So closer to normal today than yesterday.

TONIGHT: Another chilly evening under mostly clear skies. Readings once again will fall into the 30s. Some spots may drop into the lower 30s so frost is likely once again for your Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll start off your Wednesday dry but clouds increase throughout the day. A few showers will be possible on and off during the day as a front lifts across the state. Better chance for showers will be confined to the northern part of the state. Highs Wednesday climb into the middle and upper 60s. Much closer to normal for this time of the year.

THURSDAY: Thursday look dry and warm. A warm front lifts northward allowing temperatures to climb into the 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms possible as a cold front sweeps across the state on Friday. We may see wet conditions for those Friday night zone football games. Temperatures behind this system crash. We’ll see highs only in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to be breezy with a few showers possible on and off during the day. Temperatures stay in the 50s for early next week too.