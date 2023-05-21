The warming trend begins Sunday, quiet work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cooler-than-average start to the weekend, temperatures start to warm on Sunday.

TODAY: A fantastic close to the weekend! Mostly sunny skies with warmer air starting to move in. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures into the mid-50s.

MONDAY: The warming trend continues with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures into the low 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A dry stretch of days is set to continue with no current rain chances over the next 8 days. Temperatures will be in the 80s for most of next work week with plenty of sunshine.