Timing showers today, hazy/smoky skies for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An active weekend is ahead of us in central Indiana, the good news is severe weather is not expected.

TODAY: Showers and storms are likely this morning. Rain starts to pivot east in the afternoon, but there will still be a scattered to spotty rain chance for most of central Indiana. High temperatures in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm early. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Widespread smoke/haze from the wildfires in Canada moves into central Indiana. Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Central Indiana will have to watch for wildfire smoke in the first half of next week with a northwest flow stuck in place. Daily chances of rain will be in the forecast from Monday to Thursday. Right now the expectation is none of these rain chances will be all-day washouts.