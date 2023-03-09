Tracking active weather with rain and snow chances over the next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are continuing to track chances for rain and snow for the remainder of the workweek and this weekend.

Thursday night: Numerous showers are expected for tonight. Wintry precipitation will stay in mainly the northern third of Indiana.

Lows are set to dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Rain looks to speed out of central Indiana as we get towards daybreak Friday. Meanwhile, areas well north of Indy will continue to deal with a rain/snow mix. By Friday afternoon, there could be spotty snow showers that trickle down towards interstate 70.

Highs will take place in the early morning hours with numbers in the upper 30s to low 40s before temperatures slightly decline going into Friday afternoon. Winds are also expected to be breezy with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times.

Saturday: Dry air will briefly return to the state for Saturday, but we will stay on the below normal temperature side. Skies look to become partly cloudy for much of the day before cloud cover builds back in ahead of our next weather system. Another rain/snow mix is set to slide in by Saturday night. Highs are going to only top out in the low to mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Wintry mix chances will continue into Sunday. There is even potential for a light accumulation of snow for areas along and north of interstate 70. The bulk of the activity will move out Sunday afternoon, but a few flurries may sneak into the area by early Monday. Highs will stay below average through the first half of next week with numbers in the upper 30s to low 40s.