Tracking an active holiday weekend with several storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a mostly tolerable Thursday for us other than some showers and storms that skirted through areas south of interstate 70 this morning and into mid-afternoon.

We’re continuing to fine tune details on what will be an active Indy 500 weekend including potential for severe weather at times.

Thursday night: Any showers and storms that develop this evening and tonight will remain mostly south of interstate 70, but a few showers may pop-up near interstate 70 too.

Lows look to fall into the mid 60s.

Friday: We’re in for a dry start to the day, but precipitation chances will increase going into the afternoon and nighttime hours. For those heading out to Carb Day, keep in mind there could be isolated showers and storms. Maybe even scattered at most. Rain and storms turn more likely by the evening/nighttime hours as we’ll watch for a batch of activity from the west slide in.

This late Friday round we’ll watch from the west is why we have a Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe weather across a good chunk of Indiana. Wind will be the main threat, but some large hail is also possible. We’re not too concerned about flooding as up to mainly 0.5″-1″ of rain is expected through Friday night.

Highs are set to launch into the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: A few showers may linger into Saturday morning before we dry out for the remainder of the day. This is good news for those heading out to Legends Day as there will be plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Race day on Sunday is still shaping up to be quite active with on and off showers/storms. Exact timing on rain is still very uncertain, but all we need is about a three hour window to get the race in without weather disruptions. There is also a severe threat Sunday afternoon and night with all hazards possible. Rain and storm chances will carry into Memorial Day on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday before we cool down a little into the mid 70s early next week.