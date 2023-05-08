Tracking Monday night activity, refreshing air returns Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll track scattered hit and miss showers and storms for the remainder of our Monday. Then, we turn towards a more comfortable feel with less humidity and dry air over the next couple of days.

Monday night: For much of the rest of today, scattered showers and storms will develop and slide through our area.

We can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. However, some of these storms could also feature rotation. Any storm will produce torrential rainfall and frequent lightning.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s with winds shifting to come out of the north.

Tuesday: After dealing with higher humidity the past 36 hours, northerly winds will usher in more tolerable air and cooler temperatures. We will also see plenty of sunshine with highs rising into the low to mid 70s. Winds will be slightly breezy at times too.

Wednesday: Although we’ll see a warmer afternoon for our Wednesday, we’ll keep comfortable air around. Skies will be mainly sunny as highs top out in the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Thursday sees a return to the 80s before rain and storm chances to conclude the workweek. This will also lead way to more humidity coming back into the picture. Scattered rain and storm chances stick around through the weekend. Highs look to stay above normal through the weekend as well.