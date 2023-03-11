Tracking rain and snow Saturday night into Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll start the weekend off with a little sunshine today but clouds increase along with our chances for rain and snow later tonight.

TODAY: Some early sunshine today with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures climb into the middle 40s which is a little below normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Rain develops first across much of the state later this evening. It will change over to a few snow showers especially north of Indianapolis after midnight. Lows fall near freezing with winds picking up a little out of the east.

Don’t forget to “spring forward” tonight before you head to bed. We set our clocks forward one hour as we head to Daylight Saving Time.

SUNDAY: Some rain and snow is possible for the first part of Sunday. There will likely be some minor accumulations especially along grassy surfaces. Most locations will pick up to an inch with some areas north of the city seeing a little more. The rain and snow eventually come to an end by late in the morning and early afternoon. Clouds stick around with highs near 40.

MONDAY: We may see a few lingering flurries as the system departs the state. Little to no additional accumulation is expected. It will stay cloudy, breezy and chilly Monday with highs in the upper 30s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay below normal for Tuesday but begin to warm a little for the middle of the week. It stays dry with sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system moves into the area late Thursday and Friday bringing a chance of rain and snow showers.