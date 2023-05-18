Tracking rain Friday, comfortable weekend to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain and storm chances are set to return Friday before we encounter a dry and bright weekend.

Thursday night: A mostly clear and warmer night with light winds is ahead for us. Lows will only bottom out in the mid 50s.

Friday: Expect a warmer and more humid day to end the workweek. Cloud cover will increase ahead of developing scattered showers and storms for Friday afternoon and night. No severe weather is expected.

Highs nearing the 80 degree mark.

Weekend: Cooler and more comfortable conditions slide in for Saturday with lots of sunshine. Highs look to only get into the upper 60s to low 70s before we rise back to the upper 70s Sunday. Overall, it will feel fantastic for any outdoor plans. Indy 500 qualifications this weekend will also have no weather-related issues.

8-Day Forecast: Warmer air will quickly get back into the picture Sunday with highs back in the upper 70s. Then, the 80s make a comeback by next Tuesday. Highs sneak closer into the mid 80s by the latter half of next week with lots of dry time.