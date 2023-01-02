Weather Blog

Tracking rain through Tuesday, colder air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will see a wet Monday night with rain chances lingering through Tuesday. Tuesday could also see near record highs before we usher in a big cooldown.

Monday night: Widespread rain is expected tonight with areas of heavier rainfall at times. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will actually climb slightly overnight as numbers go from the upper 50s into the low 60s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday: Have the rain gear on hand as the morning commute will be a soggy one with areas of dense fog. We look to get a lull in activity by the early afternoon hours. By the late afternoon hours, re-development looks to take place. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible once again with this round of activity. Severe weather is not anticipated for now, but this could change.

Not only are we anticipating a wet Tuesday, but we will be on record high temperature watch. Indy’s record high for Jan. 3 is 65, and numbers will be right on the doorstep of that record. Winds are also going to be breezy with gusts up to 30 MPH.

Wednesday: Once Tuesday’s system departs our area, cooler air will begin to sink in. Despite cooler conditions expected, Wednesday will still be above normal with highs in the low 50s. Sunshine will also return to the forecast as well with breezy winds sticking around.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures really take a tumble by Thursday as we fall into the upper 30s for highs. Chances for rain and snow slide in by the weekend with temperatures near to slightly above normal.