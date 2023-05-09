Tracking warmup through midweek with rain and storm chances eventually returning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We transitioned into a marvelous Tuesday with bright skies and comfortable air. Expect the muggy meter to stay on the lower side through midweek before we see an increase in both humidity and rain/storm chances.

Tuesday night: We’re in for a cool, quiet, and mostly clear night. Lows will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Pleasant weather conditions stick around through our Wednesday as we enjoy another day with abundant sunshine and dry air. Highs look to climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Changes start to gradually show up in the forecast Thursday with July-like temperatures and increasing humidity. Even though humidity values will go up throughout the day, it won’t be super uncomfortable. However, we’ll be contending with the warmest day of the month with highs in the low 80s.

We’re also going to see rain and storm chances pick back up starting late Thursday night with spotty coverage of activity possible.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances will be scattered on Friday with muggy air locking further into place. Saturday features a lower chance for rain before it rises again for Sunday. Highs look to hover in the upper 70s to low 80s Friday and Saturday before we cool back into the low 70s by next Monday.