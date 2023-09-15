Tracking weekend rain chances, warmer air by next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a beautiful Friday to end the workweek, we will see cloud cover and rain chances increase for the upcoming weekend. Then, we’ll see some warmer air slide in next week.

Friday night: The streak of chilly nights continues as skies remain mostly clear. It will be a perfect night to head out to high school football action or doing any other outdoor activity. There will also be excellent visibility for the space station flyover tonight that starts at 8:56 PM and lasts for seven minutes. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: The mostly sunny trend we’ve had the past couple of days will practically end Saturday with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. This cloud cover is in association with our next weather system that will bring rain chances back to our area. A couple of spotty showers are possible Saturday afternoon and night. Highs will rise into the upper 70s.

Sunday: Better rain chances will arrive on Sunday with scattered showers expected to develop. Isolated rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Highs will be slightly cooler due to the rain with highs in the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Dry air will settle back into the state by Monday with highs in the mid 70s. As we head into midweek next week, we’ll work in a warmup that will eventually take us back into the 80s Wednesday.