Tracking weekend showers and cooler temps, even colder and windy by early next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The best weather day of the week shined through on this Friday as it warmed nicely into the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. Focus now turns toward shower chances this weekend and much colder air to open the new workweek next week.

Friday night: Skies will remain mostly cloudy in what will be a warmer night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Active weather is set to stroll back into our state starting Saturday. The important note to understand first and foremost for Saturday is that a good chunk of the day will be dry. It won’t be until the nighttime hours for the most part that rain gets into our neck of the woods.

Highs are expected to be a little bit cooler due to the cloud cover with numbers in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will also get a touch breezy in the second half of the day as the rain draws closer.

Sunday: Some showers will remain possible through part of our Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts are not going to be very impressive and enough to cause a big dent in our ongoing drought issue.

Highs will also continue cooling down as we’ll only top out in the mid to upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: We won’t be done with active weather going into the start of the new workweek. Matter of fact, this second system that will affect us on Monday will be more impactful in different ways. Highs on Monday will struggle to get out of the 30s. This will be due to a stiff northwesterly wind that could showcase gusts up to 30-40 MPH and a potential arrival of snow showers. Light snow accumulations are even possible mainly north of interstate 70 as of now. Wind chill values are also going to fall well into the teens Monday night into Tuesday morning. Thankfully, we will have a quick temperature rebound by midweek next week.