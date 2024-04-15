Transitioning back to an active pattern with stronger storm potential

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve now had back-to-back fabulous days with Indy hitting 80 degrees for Sunday and Monday. However, we will have to give back in to rain and storm chances going into midweek.

Monday night: After a sunny and warm day, cloud cover will increase as a front starts to enter the state from the south. Spotty showers and storms will form as this front moves into central Indiana by daybreak Tuesday.

There is a low risk for strong to severe storms south of a Terre Haute-Columbus line going into tonight and very early Tuesday. Wind and hail will be the main concerns.

Lows will only drop off into the upper 50s.

Tuesday: A few showers and storms will be possible into Tuesday morning. Some dry time will be in place going into Tuesday afternoon.

Then, rain and storms turn widespread Tuesday evening and night.

There is a low threat for strong to severe storms Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The main concerns will be wind and hail.

Highs look to get into the upper 70s with winds turning breezy again. Wind gusts up to 20-30 MPH are expected at times in the second half of Tuesday.

Wednesday: We look to work towards another gap of dry time by daybreak Wednesday morning. Re-development of showers and storms will then take place as early as late Wednesday morning. This will carry into the afternoon hours.

Wednesday late morning into afternoon is where our best chance for strong to severe storms lies at. There is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) across a good chunk of Indiana. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but isolated tornadoes and large hail are also going to be threats.

We’ll keep breezy winds in place with temperatures set to be slightly cooler for Wednesday overall. Regardless of a slightly cooler day being on tap, highs will still find their way into the low to mid 70s. Winds gusts will be up to 30-35 MPH at times too.

8-Day Forecast: The cooldown really becomes more pronounced in the back half of this week. Thursday features highs in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Another shot for rain and some storms will emerge going into Friday with highs dropping into the low 60s. By this weekend, we’re talking temperatures that will struggle to get out of the upper 50s. There is even potential for patchy frost Sunday night.