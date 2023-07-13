Uncomfortable air and daily storm chances continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll transition towards a hot and unsettled end to the workweek before we track an active start to the weekend.

Thursday night: Scattered showers and storms will eventually dissipate by the nighttime hours. We’ll keep ourselves on the mild side under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: Expect the hottest day of the week for your Friday with lots of sunshine and humid air. Highs look to swing into the low 90s. Matter of fact, this could even be our hottest day of the year. So far in 2023, the highest temperature Indy has seen is 91 from June 30.

Aside from the heat, the daytime hours will be dry. That changes going into Friday night with widespread showers and storms set to roll in. There could be isolated stronger storms in west central Indiana Friday evening with wind and hail the main concern. Showers and storms will persist into early Saturday morning.

Saturday: We’re going to have an active start to our Saturday. This morning round of activity looks to leave us late morning/early afternoon. Then, we’ll watch the potential for redeveloping storms Saturday afternoon/evening.

If (and it is a rather big if right now) additional storms do fire off Saturday afternoon/evening, there will be the potential for isolated strong to severe storms. Wind and hail will be the main concerns.

Highs in the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances turn isolated on Sunday, but this will allow us to push temperatures back near 90. Much of next week will feature the chance for showers and storms. Highs look to be in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday before we find ourselves back in the upper 80s Wednesday. The muggy meter will also remain high through much of the extended forecast.