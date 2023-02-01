Weather Blog

Up and down temperature trend expected for the remainder of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We felt the winter chill to start our February as some locations started off the day in the single digits. Thursday is set to be warmer, but frigid air then briefly sinks in to end the workweek. Beyond Friday, we’re in for a big warmup going into next week.

Wednesday night: Clouds will increase tonight with winds staying relatively light. Temperatures will drop into the teens with wind chill values in the single digits once again by Thursday morning.

Thursday: A warmer day will be on tap with abundant sunshine sticking around. Winds are set to pick up a little bit in the second half of the day as highs climb into the upper 30s. The warmer air combined with the sunshine will make Thursday the pick of the week. By the latter portion of Thursday, a cold front will pass through on a dry note, and this is why winds will pick up. This will also set up a bitter Friday.

Friday: Prepare for a frigid end to the workweek with temperatures expected to struggle throughout our Friday. After starting in the mid-teens Friday morning, temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 20s. A breeze out of the north will cause feels like temperatures to be locked into the single digits and teens.

8-Day Forecast: Cold air won’t stick around long as temperatures begin another rebound starting on Saturday. Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 30s Saturday, but this will come with a cost as it will become windy with gusts up to 35-40 MPH at times. We will return to the 40s on Sunday and stay breezy before progressing near 50 degrees to start the new workweek on Monday. Rain chances return next Tuesday, but much of next week is shaping up to be above average.