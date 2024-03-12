Warm air continues; multiple rain and storm chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a great call making Tuesday as Storm Track 8’s pick of the week weatherwise. Central Indiana enjoyed a near-70-degree day with breezy winds and bright skies. This warmer air will continue through midweek, but rain and storm chances also will ramp up.

Then, a temperature drop-off will happen going into the weekend. Numbers eventually will turn below normal.

Tuesday night: After a beautiful day, expect a partial increase in cloud cover with lows only dipping into the upper 40s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds will continue to hang in place. There is even a low shot for isolated showers during the daytime hours. Highs will once again warm nicely and approach the low 70s.

By Wednesday night, a warm front will move across the state and generate additional showers and storms going into Thursday morning. This will be Round 1 of 2. The better chance for rain will mainly be north of Indianapolis as the front scoots northward. There is even potential for a couple of hail producers.

Thursday: Active weather will be present with scattered showers and storms. We’ll even keep the chance for a couple of storms with smaller hail potential in the morning and maybe into the afternoon for areas mainly in northern Indiana.

Then, we’ll watch for more storms to try and move in from the west by late Thursday night into early Friday. This second of two rounds we’re tracking will have the potential for isolated strong to severe storms.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather sits in the western half of Indiana, which includes Indy. Main threats will be wind and hail, but an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out.

Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 60s. Winds will also be breezy as gusts could be over 25 mph at times.

8-Day Forecast: Shower chances will linger into the first half of Friday before temperatures drop off a bit. During a cooldown into the weekend, breezy winds will be around. We’ll go from being near 60 on Saturday down to near normal and around 50 degrees by Sunday. Temperatures will drop even further by early next week, and highs will struggle to get into the low to mid 40s. A chance for some rain and snow showers will be in place for Monday.