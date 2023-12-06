Warm and breezy end to the week, watching a weekend storm system

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be one last gloomy day in the forecast before sunshine gets back into the area for the close of the work week. Warm and breezy conditions are set to build over the next few days.

TODAY: Clouds will be hanging tough for much of the day. There may be some breaks in the clouds later on. High temperatures in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Our cloud cover finally starts to break apart. Partly cloudy skies work in by the early morning. Low temperatures in the low 30s.

TOMORROW: Finally we are back to sunshine! Winds will turn breezy through with wind gusts 25-35 mph possible. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Wind gusts over 30 mph are still a possibility for both Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will be in place on Friday before clouds start to arrive ahead of our next system for the weekend. Rain and potentially a few storms are likely late Saturday. The big question in the forecast is for Sunday and if any backside snow showers could be in the area. This threat has lowered in the last 24 hours.