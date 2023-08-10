Warm and muggy with more storm chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will not stay dry for long as we track additional rain and storms going into this weekend. Warm and muggy air will also keep its presence around for the next couple of days before we transition towards cooler air.

Thursday night: Unlike last night, we will be dry under partly cloudy skies. It will be a mild and humid night with lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: Temperatures, albeit warm, will stay near normal to end the workweek with a high muggy meter accompanying us. We’ll track the chance for a few showers late Friday morning into Friday afternoon. Then, a complex of rain and storms may roll into the state late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

There is potential for isolated strong to severe storms along and west of a Washington-Indianapolis-Fort Wayne line. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. Flooding will not be as big of a concern with this round of activity due to storms not set to “train”.

Highs will rise into the mid 80s.

Saturday: Showers and storms will be ongoing closer to daybreak Saturday. That bit of activity will wind down throughout Saturday morning before scattered storm development takes place Saturday afternoon.

Another shot for severe storms is possible Saturday afternoon with a Slight Risk (level 2/5) along and south of interstate 70. Wind and hail will once again be the primary threats. At this time, a tornado threat is not in play.

We’re set to turn a little bit hotter for Saturday with highs approaching the upper 80s. It will also feel steamy as humidity values crank into the miserable category. Heat index values will likely be in the 90s Saturday afternoon.

8-Day Forecast: Warm and muggy sticks around through Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. By Sunday night and into Monday, we’ll track a higher chance for showers and storms. There may be a low risk for stronger storms in that aforementioned timeline as well. Below normal temperatures will arrive for the first half of next week due to Sunday night’s system.