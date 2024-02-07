Warm and windy for the end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm and windy conditions for the end of the week. Highs climb into the 50s today with highs in the 60s for Friday. Winds may gust near 40 miles per hour for the end of the week. Temperatures return back to normal for next week.

TODAY: We will see some sunshine for today. A few clouds are possible but not the low clouds we started out with yesterday morning. Winds will not be that bad today out of the south at 8 to 10 miles per hour. It will be dry today with highs climbing into the lower 50s. Normal high for this time of the year is 39.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight and it stays mild. Temperatures only fall to about 40 degrees.

WARM AND WINDY

THURSDAY: It turns warm and windy for the end of the week. Winds pick up beginning early Thursday and continue all day long. Winds may gust 30 to 40 miles per hour. These winds out of the south and southwest will push temperatures into the middle and upper 50s across the entire state. Clouds hang around for much of the day. A few spotty showers are possible but the best chance of seeing some light rain will be around the evening rush hour on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Winds ease a bit but will still be gusty at times. Winds may gust between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Highs on Friday climb into the upper 50s and even lower 60s. Clouds stick around for the day. A few light showers are possible but the best chance of seeing rain will be late Friday into early Saturday morning.

WEEKEND

A few showers are possible for the first part of Saturday. Look for highs in the 50s on Saturday. Temperatures begin to drop and return closer to normal. Highs climb into the upper 40s Sunday.

Next week we see temperatures fall back into the lower 40s for next week.