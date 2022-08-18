Weather Blog

Warm Friday, rain and storm chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another day of near to slightly below normal temperatures and dry time is in the books. This dry stretch, however, will not last much longer as we are tracking weekend rain and storm chances.

Thursday night: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with winds staying light. Lows look to once again drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: The end to the workweek will be a literal carbon copy of what our Thursday was, and that is warm, partly cloudy, and dry. Humidity values will also continue to stay on the lower side. Overall, it will not be a bad afternoon for any outdoor plans as highs top out in the mid 80s.

Weekend: The weather we have been enjoying throughout this week is set to all change after a nice start to Saturday. Cloud cover will increase going into the afternoon hours ahead of our next system. Isolated showers are possible Saturday afternoon before numerous showers and isolated storms develop Saturday night. Periodic rain and storms will then be the main focus throughout our Sunday. Highs are set to rise into the mid 80s for Saturday before we retreat into the low 80s by Sunday. Severe weather is not expected this weekend.

8-Day Forecast: A few and showers remain possible to start next week. Highs look to stay near to slight below average for much of next week.