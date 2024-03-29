Warm Friday with rain chances for Easter weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm today with highs climbing into the upper 60s. Rain chances increase later tonight and into the Easter holiday weekend.

TODAY: We started out with temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. Much better than what we had yesterday morning. Today will be a great day! Look for lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs climb about 10 degrees above normal. Temperatures reach the middle and upper 60s. Temperatures stay into the upper 50s across parts of northern Indiana and into the 70 degree range in southern Indiana.

Skies stay mostly sunny through much of the day. A few clouds are possible but sunshine will win out.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Pacers game as they take on the Lakers it will be dry around tip off. By the end of the game we may see a few showers are you are heading back to the car. This evening temperatures will be into the 60s. Overnight temperatures fall into the 50s. Winds pick up and so do rain chances. Rain is possible overnight into the first part of the day on Saturday.

RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: A few showers early on Saturday morning. A frontal boundary stalls out across the state and we see several rain chances into Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday climb into the upper 60s near 70. It will also be breezy with winds gusting near 20 miles per hour.

SUNDAY: Right now it looks like Easter morning will be dry for early church services. Scattered showers and storms will be possible into the afternoon. Some of these storms on Sunday may be on the stronger side. We are under a marginal risk that is a level 1 out of a level 5 that some of the thunderstorms reach severe criteria. Highs on Sunday stay into the lower 60s. ‘

MONDAY: Rain chances continue into your Monday. More showers and storms are possible. Some of the storms on Monday may be on the stronger side. Highs on Monday climb into the upper 60s near 70.

A few morning rain showers is possible early Tuesday. Hopefully they will clear out just in time for the Indianapolis Indians opening day.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures fall back into the upper 40s on Wednesday with a chance for rain. Sunshine returns for the end of next week with highs climbing back closer to normal.