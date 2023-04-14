Warm Saturday, rain and storms with cooler air Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more warm day is ahead for Saturday before we track much colder air with increasing rain and storm chances.

Friday night: We’ll keep scattered shower chances around through the first half of our Friday night. There could even be an isolated thunderstorm as well. Expect another mild night with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds will be around for our Saturday as we keep much of the day dry.

After a mainly dry day, scattered showers and storms will slide in from Illinois going into the overnight hours. Due to the slower progression of this system with latest model trends, severe weather is not anticipated Saturday night in central Indiana.

The dry time during the daytime hours will help temperatures find their way into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Since this upcoming system has been slowing down, Sunday will now offer our best chance for showers and scattered storms. There will even be potential for an isolated stronger storm threat from late-morning to mid-afternoon points northeast of a Richmond-Muncie line with damaging winds being the main threat.

By Sunday night, we’ll even track the chance for snow showers mixing in with sporadic rain showers along and north of interstate 70.

We’ll start our Sunday in the 60s before temperatures drop throughout the afternoon with winds becoming breezy as gusts approach 30-35 MPH.

8-Day Forecast: Monday looks to be a dreary, windy, and chilly day with scattered rain showers. Some snow showers could even work into the mix as well for areas along and north of interstate 70. Conditions begin to improve Tuesday with highs back to near 60. We’ll then launch into the low 70s next Wednesday.