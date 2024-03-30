Warm Saturday, storms possible late on Easter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our spring-like pattern returns in the coming days. We have multiple chances at soaking rain with storms possible.

TODAY: We are waking up to scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder. By midday, dry conditions work in leading to a partly cloudy afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-70s with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated sprinkle mainly in south central Indiana. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

EASTER SUNDAY: The vast majority remain dry through the morning. In the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms are possible. There is a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather with the main threats as hail and wind. High temperatures in the mid-60s, but there will be a big range of highs across the state with a warm front stalled in the area.

8-DAY FORECAST: A stronger system arrives late Monday into Tuesday. A slight (2/5) risk of severe weather is already in place for Monday in Indiana. All forms of severe weather are on the table with this storm system. Temperatures will run below normal after this system in the middle of the week. Sunshine returns for a string of days starting Thursday into next weekend.