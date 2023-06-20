Warm start to summer with a temperature fluctuation the next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The last day of spring was a toasty one for us with breezy winds, higher humidity values, and spotty showers. We look to welcome in summer on a fairly warm note with daily rain chances continuing.

Tuesday night: Isolated showers and storms remain possible until sunset for areas along and south of interstate 70. Winds will be a touch breezy at times with lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: The official start to summer arrives at 10:58 AM EDT Wednesday. Expect a warm introduction into the season with spotty showers and storms possible during the daytime hours. It will also be breezy once again with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Cloud cover will increase for Thursday with the continuation of spotty rain and storm potential. At times, there will be a breezy wind too. Highs are set to be cooler due to less sunshine with numbers in the upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll keep isolated to scattered rain and storm chances around through Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Summer heat will then settle in for the final weekend of June with temperatures approaching the mid to upper 80s. Some locations could hit the low 90s once again on Saturday and Sunday. Rain and storm chances look to be more on the spotty side for this weekend as well. Rain chances could linger into the start of the new workweek next week.