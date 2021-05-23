Weather Blog

Warm temperatures continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Warm temperatures are expected to continue into the first part of the workweek.

TODAY: We’ll start off with a lot of sunshine on this Sunday morning. Skies will eventually become partly cloudy for the afternoon. It will be dry and warm with highs climbing into the middle 80s. Humidity values will rise a little for the day today.

TONIGHT: Skies should stay partly cloudy and it will be dry this evening. Temperatures remain on the mild side with lows falling into the middle 60s.

MONDAY: The heat continues as we begin the new workweek. Highs will climb into the middle and even upper 80s on Monday. Expect skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon but we’re still going to be dry.

TUESDAY: The 80s continue for another day under partly cloudy skies Tuesday. A system begins to move into the state late Tuesday evening, bringing a pattern change and a chance for showers and storms that will last into Wednesday.

8 DAY FORECAST: We’ll see a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday through the end of the week. Temperatures should return back to normal into the 70s. Right now, it looks like race weekend will be dry with near or slightly below normal temperatures.